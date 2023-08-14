2,000 explosives found at Cambodia school, students evacuated

2,000 pieces of explosive devices dating back to wartime.

Cambodia is one of the nations most severely impacted by landmines. Officials from the Cambodian Mine Action Centre (CMAC) have discovered over 2,000 pieces of explosive devices dating back to wartime that were buried on a school campus in Kratie province. This information was shared by an official on Monday.

“Within a three-day period of operations on August 11-13 at the Queen Kosamak High School in Kratie province, CMAC’s Remnants of War team has cleared 2,116 pieces of unexploded ordinances as the remnants of war,” CMAC’s director-general Heng Ratana said

Among the recovered unexploded ordnance (UXO), there were 2,033 M79 grenades, 63 DK75 rounds, 18 Fuze M48 shells, along with one H107 bullet and one B40 bullet, according to the official’s statement.

“According to our experts at the site, there still be many more pieces of unexploded munitions within this area,” Ratana said, adding that the school will be closed temporarily for a few more days for a clearance operation.

He mentioned that the explosive devices were found subsequent to the school’s clearance of land for a garden expansion.

Around 4 to 6 million landmines and various other explosive devices remained from thirty years of internal conflicts and a bombing campaign carried out by the US.

Yale University’s records indicate that between 1965 and 1973, the United States deployed approximately 230,516 bombs across 113,716 locations within Cambodia.

Based on the latest government report, from 1979 until June 2023, incidents involving landmines and explosive remnants of war resulted in the loss of 19,821 lives, while 45,205 individuals in Cambodia were either injured or required amputations.

The Cambodian government is committed to eliminating all landmines and unexploded ordnance by 2025.

