8 cm python roundworm extracted from woman’s brain

A woman from south-eastern New South Wales has left the medical community astonished after undergoing surgery at Canberra Hospital, during which an 8cm-long live python was extracted from her brain.

Dr. Hari Priya Bandi, the neurosurgeon in charge of the operation, was amazed by the unexpected discovery.

The patient, a 64-year-old, had been experiencing a series of symptoms including abdominal pain, fever, and neurological abnormalities.

The intricate surgery was performed to address these issues. Following the remarkable find, Dr. Bandi reached out to her colleagues, including infectious diseases physician Dr. Sanjaya Senanayake, to seek guidance on this unprecedented case.

Dr. Senanayake expressed his astonishment at the occurrence, noting that infections in the brain are not uncommon for neurosurgeons, but this was an extraordinary and once-in-a-lifetime discovery.

The medical team at Canberra Hospital collaborated to identify the roundworm and determine the best course of action for the patient.

Despite their research, they couldn’t find any similar cases. They sought the expertise of a CSIRO scientist who specialized in parasites.

The live worm was identified as the Ophidascaris robertsi roundworm, a species typically found in pythons. Remarkably, this marked the first known instance of this parasite being found in humans.

The possible method of infection for the patient has led to intriguing hypotheses. Although she had no direct contact with snakes, her surroundings included a lake area where carpet pythons were present.

The theory is that the patient might have indirectly encountered the parasite through contaminated grasses she used for cooking. Dr. Senanayake speculated that the patient frequently collected native grasses, like warrigal greens, from around the lake.

Due to the uniqueness of the case, the medical team proceeded with caution in their intervention. The patient’s treatment involved addressing the potential presence of larvae in other parts of her body.

However, the unfamiliarity with this condition meant that careful steps had to be taken, as inflammation caused by dying larvae could be risky, especially in sensitive organs like the brain. Thus, a comprehensive approach was adopted to ensure the patient’s safety.

Dr. Senanayake praised the patient’s bravery and acknowledged her as the first person worldwide to encounter such a situation.

As the patient’s recovery continues under close observation, researchers are investigating the possibility of a pre-existing medical condition that might have contributed to the parasite’s intrusion.

This extraordinary case, detailed in the journal Emerging Infectious Diseases, highlights the potential dangers of zoonotic diseases—those that jump from animals to humans.

Dr. Senanayake emphasized the broader implications, stating that unlike diseases like Covid-19 or Ebola, this Ophidascaris infection doesn’t spread between people and won’t cause a pandemic.

However, with overlapping habitats, the risk of new infections demands heightened vigilance.

