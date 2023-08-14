Afghanistan hotel attack leaves at least 3 dead, 7 injured

A strong explosion took place at a hotel in Khost province.

On Monday, a strong explosion took place at a hotel in Khost province, Afghanistan, close to the border with Pakistan, resulting in the deaths of three individuals and causing injuries to at least seven others. This incident has led to concerns about the ongoing conflicts between the Taliban and Daesh in the region.

The Khost media office reported that the victims of the explosion were primarily individuals from the Waziristan border area of Pakistan, known for its involvement in militant activities.

Even though the explosion had significant consequences, Pakistan’s foreign office has not issued an official statement regarding the incident.

The Taliban-controlled government in Afghanistan is dealing with a rebellion from Islamic State fighters, who continue to carry out lethal attacks targeting both civilians and security personnel. At the same time, Pakistan is witnessing a rise in violence caused by its own Taliban insurgents, sparking concerns about how Afghanistan can help prevent cross-border militant activities.

The Taliban is primarily focusing on maintaining stability within its own borders, which has led to efforts to counter Islamic State groups.

However, following the withdrawal of foreign troops in 2021, Afghanistan has experienced a significant increase in violence, resulting in more than 1,000 civilian casualties as reported by the United Nations. This situation underscores the instability in the region, as Afghanistan and neighboring countries struggle to address the challenges posed by various militant factions.

