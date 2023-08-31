Ali Bongo Ondimba requests aid after army proclaims coup

Hours after being placed under house arrest by his presidential guard during a military coup on Wednesday, Ali Bongo Ondimba, the ousted president of Gabon, made an appeal for assistance.

Following the coup attempt, Bongo released a video message urging the public to “raise their voices,” as confirmed through a video circulating on social media.

While he stated that he was present at the presidential palace, the video showed his wife and children at a different location.

Amidst the turmoil, citizens were observed cheering and displaying flags in the streets of Libreville, the capital of Gabon.

The coup’s orchestrators asserted to represent the entirety of the country’s security and defense forces when they appeared on Gabon 24, the state-run television station.

They proclaimed that state institutions had been dismantled, borders had been sealed, and the election outcomes were invalidated.

State entities like the government, senate, national assembly, constitutional court, and electoral body were among the institutions deemed dissolved by the coup leaders.

Reading from a joint statement, one officer stated, “In the name of the Gabonese people… we have resolved to safeguard peace by bringing an end to the current regime.”

Around a dozen other officers, clad in military attire, stood silently behind him, underlining their proclamation.

These servicemen identified themselves as members of the “Committee of Transition and the Restoration of Institutions.”

