American Tourists Found Sleeping on Eiffel Tower

Intoxicated tourists spent night in restricted area, posed no apparent threat.

Duo purchased entry tickets, bypassed security barriers from tower’s top.

Firefighters retrieved trespassers; both questioned at Paris police station.

Two American tourists were discovered sleeping atop Paris’ iconic Eiffel Tower on Monday, following their escapade the previous night, as disclosed by the monument’s operator on Tuesday. The pair had managed to evade security and spend the night on the tower’s heights before being awakened by security personnel during their morning rounds, shortly before the tower’s 9:00 am opening time.

According to Paris prosecutors, the intoxicated individuals were found inebriated and “seemingly stuck due to their level of inebriation.” They had clandestinely enjoyed their night under the stars in an area not accessible to the public, located between the tower’s second and third levels. While the incident raised eyebrows, authorities confirmed that the Americans did not pose any apparent threat.

The escapade unfolded after the duo had purchased entry tickets around 10:40 pm on Sunday. They managed to bypass security barriers by descending the tower’s stairs from its topmost point, as confirmed by a police source. A team of firefighters, including specialists skilled in rescuing individuals from dangerous heights, was dispatched to safely retrieve the trespassers.

Both men were subsequently taken to a police station in Paris’ seventh district for questioning. Simultaneously, Sete, the organization responsible for the Eiffel Tower, announced its intention to file a criminal complaint related to the incident. The presence of the overnight adventurers caused a delay in opening the Eiffel Tower to the public on Monday morning, extending the opening time by approximately an hour.

This episode occurred against the backdrop of two bomb threats that had forced the evacuation of the landmark on the previous Saturday. French authorities are currently investigating those incidents. Additionally, a subsequent email containing another bomb threat was directed to three Paris police stations on Monday, although law enforcement advised against evacuating the tower in response.

