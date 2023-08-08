Burj Khalifa Named as the Most Popular Landmark With 17 Million Annual Visitors

Once more, Dubai’s remarkable Burj Khalifa has left an indelible impression on the global stage, securing yet another world record for being the most frequented landmark worldwide. This achievement has been reported by Khaleej Times.

According to information provided, a study conducted by the analytics website Switch On Business has uncovered that the tallest building, Burj Khalifa, draws the attention of 17 million people on a yearly basis.

This skyscraper stands tall at 828 meters, equivalent to three times the height of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. Impressively, it garners nearly 22 million Google searches, indicating its global prominence.

Financially, the research indicates that this remarkable building generates a substantial $621 million in ticket revenue annually. Moving on to the second spot on this intriguing list, we find India’s iconic Taj Mahal. This majestic landmark, with its 22 million searches, plays host to 7.5 million visitors each year.

Notably, Niagara Falls secures a close third place in this ranking. With a yearly influx of around 13 million visitors, it also ignites more than 1.2 million online searches. These figures underscore the enduring allure and appeal of these renowned destinations.

“Most tourist-friendly cities have that one iconic landmark that draws people from all around. And in Dubai, the Burj Khalifa holds that distinction,” remarked Mir Wasim Raja, a travel industry expert.

Ranju Abraham, another expert in the field, enthusiastically expressed that the tower stands as an irresistible magnet for tourists, boasting its impressive height, architectural magnificence, and breathtaking panoramic vistas.

According to him, the most delightful hours to experience its wonders are between 4 PM to 7 PM during the summer months and from 3 PM to 6 PM in the winter season.

According to the official Burj Khalifa website, the prices of tickets for the sky view observatory commence at AED 80 for each individual and extend up to a range beyond AED 750, catering to different preferences.

Additionally, the study also brought to light that the global count of tourists made a resilient recovery, reaching 917 million in the year 2022, as the world gradually regained its travel momentum following the challenges posed by the pandemic.

