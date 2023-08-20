Canada wildfires: Wildfires force 30,000 Canadians to evacuate

In Canada’s British Columbia province, around 30,000 households have been instructed to evacuate due to nearly 400 wildfires that are currently raging.

Travel has been limited to Kelowna, a city of 132,000 residents located near a lake called Lake Okanagan. The area is covered in smoke from the nearby fires.

This travel restriction is in place to make sure there’s enough space for those who are evacuating and for emergency workers.

Homes have been destroyed by fires in the nearby city of West Kelowna, which has a population of 36,000.

The travel rules also affect several other towns, including Kamloops, Oliver, Penticton, Vernon, and Osoyoos.

Further north, a large fire is moving closer to the city of Yellowknife. The deadline for people to leave this city, which is the capital of Canada’s Northwest Territories, passed on Friday. A local official stated later that almost all residents had departed, either by car or plane.