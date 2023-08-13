China Warns of Strong Response to Taiwan Vice President’s US Trip

Advertisement China vows “resolute and forceful measures” to protect sovereignty.

Lai’s outspoken views on Taiwan’s status contrast with President Tsai Ing-wen.

Chinese military activities around Taiwan escalate ahead of Lai’s departure.

China has issued a strong response to Taiwan Vice President William Lai’s recent visit to the United States, promising “resolute and forceful measures” in reaction to his trip. China claims Taiwan as its own and has expressed intentions to reunify the island, even by force if necessary. Lai, a prominent figure in Taiwan’s upcoming presidential elections, is making transit stops in the US en route to and from Paraguay, where he will attend an inauguration.

China’s foreign ministry spokesperson emphasized their close monitoring of the situation and asserted their commitment to safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity. Lai’s outspoken stance on Taiwan’s independence sets him apart from Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, and his assertion that Taiwan is not part of the People’s Republic of China has drawn further attention.

Advertisement

Upon arriving in New York, Lai expressed his enthusiasm on Twitter, referencing the city’s symbolism of liberty and democracy. He noted his interaction with representatives from the American Institute in Taiwan, which serves as the United States’ de facto embassy for the island. Lai is expected to continue his journey to Paraguay and make a stop in San Francisco before returning.

In the lead-up to Lai’s departure, China’s military activities around Taiwan escalated, with increased incursions into Taiwanese waters and airspace. Such incidents have become more frequent in the past year. The Taiwanese defense ministry reported a higher-than-usual number of Chinese warplanes and vessels around the island in a recent 24-hour period.

China’s official stance opposes any official exchanges between the US and Taiwan, vehemently rejecting any form of engagement that supports Taiwan’s independence or official contact between the US government and Taiwan. China’s foreign ministry spokesperson expressed strong dissatisfaction with Lai’s transit arrangement and labeled him a “downright troublemaker.”

China’s response to Lai’s US trip underscores the ongoing tensions between China and Taiwan, as well as China’s firm stance against any moves that could be perceived as supporting Taiwan’s independence. Lai’s visit has sparked diplomatic and geopolitical implications amid the broader context of US-Taiwan relations and China’s territorial claims.