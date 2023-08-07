Advertisement
Edition: English
China’s Actions in South China Sea Draw Condemnation

  • Incident near Second Thomas Shoal in disputed Spratly Islands.
  • China claims most of the South China Sea, disregarding 2016 international court ruling.
  • Philippines accuses China of breaking international law during resupply mission.

Manila summons Beijing’s envoy as China Coast Guard blocks and water cannons Philippine vessels in the disputed South China Sea, according to President Ferdinand Marcos.

The incident occurred as the Philippine Coast Guard escorted charter boats carrying supplies to Filipino military personnel stationed at Second Thomas Shoal in the Spratly Islands.

Beijing claims almost all of the South China Sea, ignoring a 2016 international court ruling against its assertion.

The Philippine military accuses the China Coast Guard of breaking international law in blocking and firing water cannons, preventing one charter boat from reaching the shoal.

The US, Britain, Australia, Canada, and the European Union condemn China’s actions, stating they directly threaten regional peace and stability.

The Philippines has issued over 400 diplomatic protests to Beijing since 2020 over its “illegal activities” in the South China Sea. President Marcos emphasizes the Philippines’ commitment to Second Thomas Shoal and seeks to strengthen ties with the United States amid longstanding maritime disputes with China.

