Colombian capital Bagota rattled by strong 6.1-magnitude tremor

A powerful tremor rattled the Colombian capital, Bogota, on Thursday, triggering the activation of sirens and causing brief moments of panic on the streets.

Fortunately, there were no reported injuries or significant damage to property.

The Colombian Geological Survey (CGS) measured the earthquake’s magnitude as 6.1, while the US Geological Survey (USGS) recorded it as 6.3. The seismic event occurred at 12:04 pm, originating from El Calvario, a town in the central part of the country located about 40 kilometers southeast of Bogota.

An aftershock with a magnitude of 5.9 followed the initial quake, as confirmed by the agency on social media platforms.

As the ground shook, buildings trembled, and sirens blared, prompting thousands of residents to pour out onto the streets. Anxious individuals clutched their cell phones, hastily reaching out to their loved ones.

Mayor Claudia Lopez took to social media to urge calmness, caution, and preparedness for potential aftershocks.

Initial reports indicated that the earthquake’s impact was relatively minor. The mayor confirmed instances of people being trapped in elevators and other minor incidents, with no serious occurrences reported.

Social media users from nearby cities, including Villavicencio, Bucaramanga, Tunja, and Ibague, reported feeling the effects of the quake.

Even the US ambassador to Colombia, Francisco Palmieri, was delivering a speech when the earthquake struck. Although he briefly acknowledged the situation, he continued his speech with a smile. The event did not require the evacuation of the venue.

Localized impacts were noted, such as a landslide in Villavicencio and minor window damage in El Calvario. The central region of Colombia, known for its seismic activity and geological faults, experienced the tremor within its well-documented fault lines.

This recent earthquake is a reminder of the area’s historical susceptibility to seismic activity. In 2008, an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 centered in El Calvario tragically resulted in the loss of 11 lives.

