Court Limits Abortion Pill Usage Pending Supreme Court Review

Mail distribution of the abortion pill blocked.

Prescription by a doctor mandated for the drug’s use.

A US federal appeals court has placed restrictions on a commonly used abortion pill, pending a decision by the Supreme Court on whether to hear the case. The decision, made by a three-judge panel from the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals based in New Orleans, would alter the usage of mifepristone from 10 weeks to 7 weeks of pregnancy and prohibit its distribution via mail. Additionally, the ruling mandates that the abortion pill, which constitutes over half of US abortions, must be prescribed by a physician.

Despite this ruling by the conservative-appointed panel, including judges nominated by former presidents Donald Trump and George W. Bush, the availability of the drug will continue for the time being. Advocates against abortion are striving to have mifepristone banned, asserting safety concerns despite its established history of use. This case represents a continuation of the ongoing struggle for reproductive rights in the United States.

The appeals court underscored that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which granted approval to mifepristone in 2000 and eased access in 2016, had “overlooked several significant apprehensions regarding the drug’s safety for its users.” During a May hearing, the three judges challenged the government’s stance that FDA should determine the permissibility of mifepristone’s usage.

The origins of this case trace back to an earlier ruling by a conservative US District Court judge in Texas, aiming to outlaw mifepristone’s use.

In the context of the ongoing debate surrounding reproductive rights, the contentious legal battle over mifepristone exemplifies the diverse perspectives and legal conflicts at play within the United States.

As the legal proceedings continue, the fate of mifepristone and its implications for women’s reproductive choices remain subjects of intense scrutiny and debate.