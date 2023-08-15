DA office plans to propose Donald Trump election trial in next 6 months

In a press conference that followed the fourth indictment of Donald Trump, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis announced that a trial for Donald Trump and the 18 co-defendants mentioned in the election case indictment is expected to be scheduled within the upcoming six months.

While her office plans to propose a trial schedule within the current week, the ultimate decision on the trial date will rest with the judge.

“This office will present a suggested scheduling order later this week. However, the final determination lies within the judge’s discretion,” Willis clarified.

Willis emphasized that she aims for neither the Georgia trial to be Trump’s inaugural nor final.

She stressed the intention to expedite the proceedings, stating, “Our aim is to swiftly proceed with this case while upholding the sovereignty of our states. We will submit a proposed order requesting a trial date within the next six months.”

Furthermore, Willis conveyed that both Trump and the 18 defendants, named in the indictment for their involvement in the 2020 election subversion case, have until noon on August 25th to “surrender voluntarily.”

“Following the indictment, as per the customary practice under Georgia law, the grand jury issued arrest warrants for the charged individuals,” Willis explained. “I am affording the defendants the opportunity to turn themselves in by noon on Friday, the 25th of August.”

Responding to a query about whether she plans to consolidate the trial for all defendants, Willis affirmed, “Yes.”

Although Willis refrained from elaborating further, she confirmed that each of the 19 individuals cited in the indictment faces one charge of “violating Georgia’s Racketeer, Influenced, and Corrupt Organizations Act through involvement in a criminal enterprise in Fulton County, Georgia, and other locations, with the unlawful objective of enabling Donald J Trump to assume the presidential office starting January 20, 2021.”

