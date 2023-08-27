DA Willis to Unleash Election Racketeering Charges Against Trump and Allies

Trump and 18 co-defendants are facing an anti-racketeering case in Fulton County, Georgia.

Trump is also facing federal charges in a separate case related to the January 6th Capitol riot.

The two cases are expected to be heard in court on Monday.

Advertisement

Former US President Donald Trump and his 18 co-defendants, including his counsel Rudy Giuliani and Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, are facing a significant legal challenge as Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis prepares to present details of her extensive anti-racketeering case against them in court.

The hearing will address various aspects of the criminal cases brought against Trump this year, with a focus on Meadows’ attempt to move his case to a federal court for dismissal. This move by Meadows could essentially become a preliminary trial that determines the fate of Fulton County’s case against Trump.

Brad Raffensperger, Georgia Secretary of State, who was contacted by Trump in January 2021 to overturn the election results, has been subpoenaed to testify along with others present during the phone call. This call is central to the case. Trump defends his actions, stating he had the right to question the election outcome.

Trump may seek to delay the Fulton County proceedings, possibly due to his ongoing presidential campaign and the uncertainty surrounding his legal calendar, which includes trial dates extending past May 2024.

In a separate federal case involving election subversion, Judge Tanya Chutkan is anticipated to set a trial date as Trump aims to postpone proceedings until after the 2024 election. Special counsel Jack Smith’s team suggests a January 2024 trial, but Trump’s legal team opposes this timeline due to conflicts with other cases. They propose a trial date of April 2026.

In Fulton County, there’s another election subversion case where two of Trump’s allies, Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell, have requested expedited trials. The judge scheduled Chesebro’s trial for October 23, but it’s made clear that this date pertains only to Chesebro and not to Trump.

Advertisement

Two hearings are expected on Monday—one related to Fulton County District Attorney Willis’ case and the other regarding special counsel Jack Smith’s January 6 investigation. While both cases center on Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election, they differ in their focus and charges.

Jack Smith’s team accuses Trump of attempting to subvert the 2020 election, culminating in the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021. Trump faces federal charges including conspiracy to defraud the United States. In the Fulton County case, Trump and his associates are accused of orchestrating a “fake elector scheme” to invalidate election results.

Charges against Trump and his co-defendants in Fulton County include violating the state’s anti-racketeering law. If Trump were to be convicted and then elected President in 2024, he would not be able to pardon himself or his allies in this state case.

The defendants facing charges in the federal court hearing include Trump, Giuliani, Meadows, and several others. Most defendants have been released on bail, with one exception currently in jail.

Also Read Iran Sues Pop Singer for Advocating Veil Removal Pop artist Mehdi Yarrahi faces legal action for pro-veiling protest song. Song...