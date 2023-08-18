Deadly Plane Crash Near Malaysia’s Capital Claims Lives

Impact results in fiery explosion; video footage captures the dramatic scene.

Total of 10 casualties confirmed, including a state assemblyman.

Witness describes plane’s erratic flight before the tragic incident.

A small aircraft crashed onto a busy four-lane road close to Malaysia’s capital, resulting in the deaths of eight individuals aboard the plane and two motorists on the ground, as reported by the local police chief. Dramatic video footage displayed the plane erupting into flames upon impact, with thick black smoke billowing from the crash site.

The police chief, Moha­mad Iqbal Ibrahim, confirmed a total of ten casualties from the crash. Among those killed were Johari Harun, an assemblyman in central Pahang state overseeing housing and the environment. The plane, identified as a Beechcraft Model 390, was carrying six passengers and two flight crew members when it departed from the resort island of Langkawi and was en route to Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport near Kuala Lumpur.

Malaysia’s civil aviation authority, headed by Norazman Mahmud, disclosed that the aircraft was approaching the airport when the incident occurred. Surprisingly, no distress call was issued by the plane before the crash. The Air Accident Investigation Bureau is set to initiate a probe into the incident to ascertain its causes.

Witness Mohamad Syahmie Moh­a­mad Hashim, a former Malaysian air force member, recounted observing the plane exhibiting erratic flight behavior. Following this, he heard a loud explosion and rushed towards the crash site where he encountered the wreckage and the tragic scene.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke noted that the aircraft had received clearance for landing, but unexpectedly veered off the designated flight path, resulting in the crash. The specifics of why the plane deviated from its intended course remain to be determined.

The devastating incident has raised concerns and is under investigation by relevant authorities, as the nation grapples with the loss of lives and the implications surrounding the plane crash near Malaysia’s capital.

