Denmark and Netherlands Aid Ukraine with F-16 Fighter Jets

Denmark and the Netherlands are poised to provide defense against potential Russian invaders once their pilot training is finished, according to a US official’s statement on Thursday. Ukraine, actively seeking US-made F-16 fighter jets, aims to enhance its capabilities against Russian air dominance. Assurances were given by the United States to Denmark and the Netherlands that transfer requests for F-16s to Ukraine would be expedited post-training.

On the messaging platform X (formerly Twitter), Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra expressed approval for the US decision to facilitate the sending of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. Both Denmark and the Netherlands had requested these assurances, as the transfer of military jets from allied nations to Ukraine necessitates US approval. A coalition of 11 countries had plans to initiate training for Ukrainian pilots in Denmark this month, with anticipated results visible by early 2024.

NATO members Denmark and the Netherlands have taken the lead in international endeavors to train pilots, support personnel, maintain aircraft, and eventually equip Ukraine with F-16s for its conflict with Russia. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte had previously indicated serious consideration of supplying F-16s to Ukraine, as the Netherlands phases out these jets from its own armed forces.

US State Secretary Antony Blinken assured his Danish and Dutch counterparts through letters that their requests would be approved. Blinken highlighted the importance of Ukraine’s ability to defend itself against Russian aggression and sovereignty violations. Approval of the requests would enable Ukraine to make full use of its newfound capabilities upon the completion of pilot training.

US President Joe Biden had endorsed F-16 pilot training programs for Ukraine in May, including training in Denmark and the establishment of a training center in Romania. Despite US-built F-16s not being operational in Ukraine during the upcoming autumn and winter, the spokesperson for Ukraine’s air force, Yuriy Ihnat, conveyed this information to Ukrainian television.

US officials have privately noted that F-16 jets may offer limited assistance to Ukraine’s ongoing counteroffensive due to Russian air defense systems and the contested skies over Ukraine. The F-16, manufactured by Lockheed Martin, forms the focus of these developments.