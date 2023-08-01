Desecration of Quran: OIC shows major worry for rise in Islamophobia

Desecration of Quran: The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has expressed serious concerns regarding the rise in Islamophobia, particularly after a series of incidents involving the burning of the Holy Quran in Nordic nations, Sweden and Denmark. These acts, carried out by certain individuals with their governments’ approval, have drawn strong criticism from Muslim countries.

During the 18th Extraordinary Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of the OIC, a comprehensive resolution was adopted, condemning the increasing incidents of intolerance, discrimination, and Islamophobia.

The resolution reaffirmed the significance of the 8-point action plan unanimously agreed upon by the UN Human Rights Council to counter incitement to hatred, discrimination, stigmatization, and violence based on religion and belief.

The OIC called on all governments to fully implement existing legal and administrative frameworks or introduce new legislation to protect individuals against hatred and violence based on religion and belief.

Foreign Minister Bilawal attended the virtual meeting and condemned the acts of desecration of the Holy Quran, emphasizing that these actions, along with the permissions granted for them, did not fall under the category of freedom of expression.

Advertisement

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to working closely with OIC member countries, especially in Jeddah, Geneva, and New York, to address concerns about such willful acts of burning and desecration of the Holy Quran.

The OIC expressed “disappointment” with the responses from Sweden and Denmark to the Quran burnings, which have sparked outrage across the Middle East. Secretary-general Hissein Brahim Taha called on both countries to prevent such desecration and expressed dissatisfaction that no measures had been taken in this regard.

The OIC plans to send a delegation to the European Union to urge officials there to prevent the recurrence of such acts under the pretext of freedom of expression. They also called on UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to appoint a special rapporteur on combating Islamophobia.

Additionally, Bilawal had a call with Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen, during which he expressed deep concern about the recent Quran desecration incidents in Denmark and other European countries.

While acknowledging the Danish government’s outreach to the Muslim world and condemnation of these acts, Bilawal stressed the need to stop Islamophobic acts that hurt the sentiments of Muslims worldwide. He also emphasized the importance of promoting interfaith harmony and religious tolerance.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Hindu-Muslim dispute in India’s Haryana state led to 5 deaths Hindu-Muslim dispute: Clashes between Hindus and Muslims erupted in the state of...