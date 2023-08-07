Dmitry Peskov says ‘Possible not to hold polls as Putin’s victory assured’

Advertisement Dmitry Peskov says ‘Possible not to hold polls as Putin’s victory assured’.

This is in line with the constitutional amendments.

Peskov later asserted that he had been quoted incorrectly. Advertisement Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin has the option to forego holding presidential elections next year because he is confident of securing victory. This is in line with the constitutional amendments that permit him to serve as President until 2036. Advertisement

“Although elections are a requirement of democracy and Putin himself has decided to hold them, theoretically it’s possible not to hold them,” Peskov said

“Because it’s already obvious that Putin will be elected,” Peskov said, adding that the statement is “absolutely [my] personal opinion.”

“Our presidential election is not really a democracy, it is costly bureaucracy… Putin will be re-elected next year with more than 90% of the vote,” Peskov said

Advertisement Peskov later asserted that he had been quoted incorrectly in the publication, but he emphasized that his prediction of Putin’s significant victory margin was grounded in the strong unity of Russian society around its leader. Advertisement The upcoming presidential elections in Russia are set for March 17, 2024, despite the country’s disregard for criticism regarding the Russia-Ukraine war. Advertisement

“Mass anti-war protests are effectively outlawed under legislation passed in the wake of the Russian special military operation last year, and most prominent opposition activists have fled abroad in fear of being jailed,” the newspaper reported

In September of this year, Russia is scheduled to conduct elections that involve electing 18 regional heads, members of 16 regional parliaments, and 12 town councils. Additionally, the mayor of Khabarovsk in the Far East will be elected through a direct vote.

Furthermore, there are indications that Russia may also hold polls in the four Ukrainian territories it claimed to have controlled since last autumn.

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/ To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01

Advertisement https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P Follow us on Twitterand stay updated with the latest news.Subscribe to our YouTube channelto watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read