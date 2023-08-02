Donald Trump charged for third time with aiming to rig US election

Former President Donald Trump is facing his third criminal indictment, this time related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 US election results.

This is an unprecedented situation as no other past or current US president has ever been charged with a crime. Trump has been vocal about his expectations, accusing special counsel Jack Smith of planning to release another “Fake Indictment” against him on his Truth Social platform.

The pending charges are part of a broader investigation into Trump’s actions during and after his presidency. Special counsel Jack Smith is leading the probe, which includes allegations of mishandling top-secret government documents while Trump was in office.

Earlier this year, Trump faced 37 counts related to alleged efforts to conceal these records, and last week, he was hit with additional charges for allegedly attempting to delete surveillance footage from his Mar-a-Lago resort home.

Despite the legal challenges, Trump remains defiant and committed to his political pursuits. He has pledged to continue his campaign even if convicted and sentenced, and his political operation is using the indictments to appeal to potential donors.

Trump has consistently dismissed the investigations as a “witch hunt” orchestrated by the government.

In addition to the pending charges, Trump is also under investigation in Georgia for his alleged attempts to overturn President Joe Biden’s electoral victory in the state in 2020.

Despite the controversies, Trump remains a dominant figure in the Republican party and a frontrunner for the 2024 nomination.

Recent polls show him with a substantial lead over his nearest opponent, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. The multiple investigations have been a focal point of Trump’s fundraising efforts, and he continues to assert that the government’s actions are aimed at stifling his candidacy.

