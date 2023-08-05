Donald Trump claims truth in case of private docs with 40 counts

Former US President Donald Trump has entered a not-guilty plea to three additional charges amidst a case related to mishandling classified government documents.

These new charges were included in a superseding indictment filed by special counsel Jack Smith. The 77-year-old Trump, who is a leading contender for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, submitted his plea through a written notice presented to a Florida federal court.

A significant legal development occurred as Donald Trump waived his right to be present at his forthcoming arraignment on August 10th for the recently added charges.

This decision follows his recent not-guilty plea in a separate federal court in Washington, where he is facing charges of conspiring to overturn the 2020 election results.

The latest charges against Trump revolve around allegations that he obstructed the FBI’s investigation into the handling of classified documents. The indictment accuses him of attempting to delete security camera footage at his Mar-a-Lago estate, with the purported intent of hindering the FBI’s access to critical evidence.

Advertisement

The indictment also names two co-defendants, Trump’s longtime personal aide, Waltine “Walt” Nauta, and Mar-a-Lago’s property manager, Carlos De Oliveira. Both Nauta and De Oliveira are charged with concealing documents, conspiracy to obstruct justice, and making false statements.

Donald Trump is scheduled to face trial in Florida in May of the following year for reportedly taking classified documents to his Mar-a-Lago estate and refusing to return them.

The severity of these charges, which include unlawful retention of national defense information and obstruction of justice, could lead to significant legal consequences.

As the legal proceedings unfold, these charges further complicate the legal challenges faced by the former president. Trump’s defense team continues to assert his innocence, claiming that the actions taken against him are politically motivated.

This case not only adds to the legal complexities surrounding Trump but also has potential implications for his aspirations in the upcoming 2024 presidential race.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Mahek Bukhari convicted guilty of killing two men in tragic event A well-known British-Pakistani TikTok influencer Mahek Bukhari and her mother have been...