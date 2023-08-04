Donald Trump files not-guilty plea to charge of trying to rig election

Former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty on Thursday to charges of orchestrating a plot to overturn his 2020 election loss, which US prosecutors describe as an unprecedented effort to undermine American democracy.

Special Counsel Jack Smith, overseeing the federal investigation, observed from the courtroom’s front row as Trump entered his plea before US Magistrate Judge Moxila Upadhyaya.

“Not guilty,” Trump emphasized.

The arraignment, lasting about half an hour, occurred in a Washington courthouse near the US Capitol, where Trump’s supporters stormed on January 6, 2021, to halt Congress from certifying his defeat.

This was the third time Trump pleaded not guilty since April, and it is expected that months of pretrial legal wrangling will unfold amid the backdrop of the 2024 presidential campaign, with Trump being the front-runner for the Republican nomination against Democratic President Joe Biden.

In a 45-page indictment on Tuesday, Special Counsel Smith accused Trump and his allies of promoting false claims of election rigging, pressuring officials to alter results, and assembling fake elector slates to sway electoral votes away from Biden.

Facing four counts, including conspiracy to defraud the US, to deprive citizens of voting rights, and to obstruct an official proceeding, Trump, 77, could receive a maximum prison sentence of 20 years.

The next court date will be on August 28 before US District Judge Tanya Chutkan, though Upadhyaya stated that Trump’s attendance would not be necessary. Chutkan intends to set a trial date at that time.

Trump’s lawyer, John Lauro, raised objections, citing the magnitude of the case and the vast amount of materials involved.

Prosecutor Thomas Windom countered that the case should proceed normally, including a speedy trial.

Trump was released without travel restrictions, but one condition is that he must not discuss the case with any witnesses unless accompanied by his lawyers.

Trump has described the indictment and other criminal cases against him as a “witch hunt” aimed at derailing his White House ambitions.

Following the hearing, Trump told reporters that this was a “very sad day for America” and portrayed it as a persecution of a political opponent.

Despite his legal challenges, Trump remains the front-runner for the Republican nomination, with 47% of Republican voters indicating support for him in a recent poll.

Many Republicans, including potential competitors for the White House, have defended him or accused the Biden administration of weaponizing the Justice Department against a campaign opponent.

The indictment unveiled some new details, including revelations from former Vice President Mike Pence’s grand jury testimony and contemporaneous notes.

Pence, also running for the Republican presidential nomination, informed Trump that there was no legal basis for the theory that he could block certification of the election.

Despite Pence’s insistence, Trump persisted in making the claim, and on January 6, before the Capitol attack, Trump said that if Pence “does the right thing, we win the election.”

Trump’s associates continued calling Republican members of Congress after the riot in an effort to block certification.

Pence was one of the few Republicans to criticize Trump after the indictment, stating that anyone who puts themselves above the Constitution should never be president.

