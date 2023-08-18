Donald Trump offers April 2026 trial date for election meddling case

Former US President Donald Trump’s legal team has suggested April 2026 as the trial date for his state charges, which accuse him of interfering with the 2020 US presidential elections and fabricating related business records.

This proposal comes in response to lead prosecutor Jack Smith’s attempt to commence the trial on January 2.

This case is one of four criminal proceedings currently involving Trump as he navigates his White House campaign.

Trump’s proposition followed Georgia prosecutor Fani Willis’ proposal for a March 2024 trial date.

In their filing, Trump’s lawyers contended, “The public interest lies in justice and a fair trial, not a rush to judgment.”

They asserted that the substantial volume of documents involved in the case would necessitate several months for processing.

“Assuming we could begin reviewing the documents today, we would need to proceed at a pace of 99,762 pages per day to finish the government’s initial production by its proposed date for jury selection,” they explained, adding that this rate equates to reading Tolstoy’s War and Peace cover to cover 78 times a day, every day, until jury selection.

Furthermore, Judge Tanya Chutkan is expected to decide the trial date on August 28.

In a prior court filing requesting a January start, Smith stated, “The government’s proposed (January 2) trial date represents an appropriate balance of the defendant’s right to prepare a defense and the public’s strong interest in a speedy trial in the case.”

This case represents the most significant among four criminal inquiries leading to numerous felony charges against Trump, including allegations of attempting to circumvent campaign finance laws by concealing payments to a porn star.

The government’s accusations also involve Trump mishandling classified documents, including military strategies and nuclear secrets, taken from the White House upon his departure from office. The charges also include conspiring with aides to conceal these documents from investigators.

As an effort to mitigate Trump’s apparent political influence, Smith was appointed as a special counsel in the federal election conspiracy case by Joe Biden’s attorney general, Merrick Garland.

Trump and his legal team have criticized the prosecution as politically biased, asserting that “the incumbent administration has targeted its primary political opponent — and a leading candidate in the upcoming presidential election — with criminal prosecution.”

Two more trials involving Trump are already scheduled to commence before the November 2024 election, one at the state level in New York in March and another at the federal level in Florida in May.

However, a trial date for Trump’s Georgia election-related racketeering charges has not been set yet.

