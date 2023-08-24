Donald Trump sweeps 1st Republican primary debate

Stepping away from the spotlight at the opening Republican primary debate for the 2024 election cycle, former President Donald Trump still managed to command attention.

Despite his absence from the Milwaukee event, where he leads the polls among Republican contenders, he chose not to engage in face-to-face challenges with fellow candidates.

Nevertheless, his influence lingered prominently due to his ongoing legal disputes and numerous prosecutions.

While physically missing, the focus of the debate revolved around Donald Trump’s legal entanglements, as Fox News moderators directed inquiries toward his legal predicaments.

Central to these discussions was his indictment on allegations of orchestrating efforts to manipulate the 2020 election, which he lost to Joe Biden.

Scheduled to turn himself in to authorities in Atlanta after the debate, the specter of Donald Trump’s legal situation cast a significant shadow.

In a campaign email before the debate, the 77-year-old former president commented, “I have more pressing matters to attend to than debating candidates who are polling at a mere one percent on the eve of my unjust arrest.”

Trump’s statement underscored his inclination to prioritize his legal battles over engaging in political spats with lower-polling opponents.

Although his physical presence was lacking, the debate served as a platform for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a top contender seeking to challenge Donald Trump’s dominant position.

DeSantis aimed to portray himself as a candidate who garners support through merit rather than expecting it to be handed to him.

The event also offered lesser-known contenders the opportunity to introduce themselves and assert their potential roles in a prospective Trump administration.

With only four months remaining until the first nomination votes in Iowa and New Hampshire, analysts emphasized the uncertain nature of the race’s outcome.

As former US Senator Judd Gregg put it, “Someone will catch the wave, and once they do, Trump will find himself in a competitive race.”

