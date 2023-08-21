Donald Trump to not attend Republican presidential debates amid his popularity

The first Republican presidential debate set for Wednesday in Milwaukee, Wisconsin will not feature the presence of former US President Donald Trump, who has been indicted four times.

Trump has justified his absence by asserting that he doesn’t need to showcase his success as president since the American people are already familiar with his achievements. On his Truth Social platform, he announced, “I WILL THEREFORE NOT BE DOING THE DEBATES!”

Trump pointed out his significant lead over other Republican candidates, with 62% of respondents indicating their support for him despite the multiple indictments he’s faced this year.

These charges include allegations of attempting to undermine US democracy by plotting to overturn the 2020 election results in his favor, despite his loss to Joe Biden.

Among Trump’s competitors, the closest contender in the CBS poll was Florida Governor Ron DeSantis at 16%, while the remaining candidates polled in the single digits. Trump criticized DeSantis, saying he’s “crashing like an ailing bird.”

Trump argued that his successful presidency is already known to the public, citing achievements in areas such as energy, border security, the military, and the economy.

Anticipating the debate, Trump had previously hinted at not participating, possibly due to his reluctance to share the stage with candidates who are polling lower.

Trump planned to skip the debate and instead engage in an online interview with Tucker Carlson.

Despite Trump’s absence, his legal challenges are expected to be a topic of discussion during the debate, with opponents likely to target him over the multiple criminal and civil trials he’s facing.

Fox News host Bret Baier, who will be moderating the debate, acknowledged the influence of Trump’s legal issues on the race, noting that the candidates have consistently been questioned about them.

Seven other candidates have qualified for the debate, including figures like Governors Ron DeSantis and Doug Burgum, former Vice President Mike Pence, Trump’s former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, and Senator Tim Scott from South Carolina.

While Trump remains the dominant force in the field, polling well ahead of his competitors, concerns have arisen among his allies that his decision to skip the debate might provide an opportunity for rivals to create a standout moment that gains traction and momentum.

