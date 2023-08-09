Drug lord labeled “Otoniel” given 45-year sentence

Drug lord Dairo Antonio Usuga David famously referred to as ‘Otoniel,’ the top figure of a significant Colombian criminal faction, has been handed a 45-year prison term due to convictions related to drug trafficking.

This judgment arrives subsequent to Otoniel’s admission of culpability for drug trafficking charges within the United States, marking a pivotal juncture in his criminal trajectory.

In a federal courtroom session convened in Brooklyn, US District Judge Dora Irizarry, who presided over the case, declared the landmark sentence.

Otoniel, who helmed the Clan del Golfo cartel, achieved notoriety for his active role in the drug trade, with prosecutors drawing parallels between his influence and that of the infamous Colombian personality, Pablo Escobar.

Prosecutors advocated for a 45-year incarceration, underscoring Otoniel’s leadership of what they termed a “terrorist and paramilitary organization” spanning nearly two decades.

They spotlighted his refusal to participate in a peace process led by the Colombian government, which offered an avenue for demobilization, thereby illustrating his unswerving dedication to violence.

The US Attorney’s Office in Brooklyn emphasized in legal documentation that Otoniel had commanded assassinations, abductions, and the torment of adversaries and individuals perceived to be cooperating with law enforcement.

His unremitting pursuit of dominance and retribution was depicted as unparalleled.

Otoniel’s defense legal team recognized his tumultuous upbringing and coerced involvement as a child soldier during Colombia’s prolonged conflict involving leftist insurgents, right-wing paramilitary factions, criminal entities, and governmental troops. While seeking a prison term of up to 25 years, they also acknowledged Otoniel’s confession of guilt.

Formally recognized as Clan del Golfo but more commonly referred to as Gulf Clan, this group boasts a membership exceeding 1,000 armed individuals, predominantly composed of former members of right-wing paramilitary units.

Otoniel’s path to leadership witnessed his transition from engagements with left-wing guerrilla activities to a role within paramilitary circles.

Detained close to the Panama border in October 2021 by Colombian armed forces, Otoniel was subsequently extradited to the United States in May of the subsequent year.

This extradition took place under the stipulation that he would not face a life sentence. In January, Otoniel pleaded guilty to the array of charges brought against him, culminating in his recent sentencing.

