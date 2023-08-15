Ecuador politician Pedro Briones died after Fernando Villavicencio

In less than a week following the assassination of Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, another local politician, Pedro Briones, was tragically shot and killed at his residence in San Mateo by two individuals on motorcycles. This incident has raised serious concerns about the safety of political leaders, especially considering the upcoming elections.

Luisa Gonzalez, a prominent presidential candidate, expressed her condolences, stating, “Pedro Briones, a leader of the Citizen Revolution Party associated with former president Rafael Correa, and a key figure in the Esmeraldas province bordering Colombia, was fatally shot on Monday.”

“On behalf of Pedro Briones’ family, I extend my support as we mourn this loss,” she posted on the platform formerly known as Twitter, now referred to as X.

Gonzalez, who was once closely associated with Correa, emphasized that “Ecuador is currently enduring its most violent period.” She criticized the government’s effectiveness and remarked, “The nation is being controlled by organized criminal groups.”

Although neither the police nor the government officially confirmed the incident, local Ecuadorian media, citing information from a police source, reported that the victim was shot at his residence in San Mateo by two individuals riding a motorcycle, who subsequently fled.

This tragedy occurred within a week of the assassination on August 9 in the capital, Quito, of one of the leading presidential contenders, centrist candidate Fernando Villavicencio.

A 59-year-old journalist known for his anti-corruption advocacy, was ranked second in the polls when he was shot as he departed from a campaign rally in the capital.

One of his significant accomplishments as a journalist was his investigation that led to putting former president Correa, who served from 2007 to 2017, on trial. Correa, currently residing in Belgium, was sentenced in absentia to eight years in connection with the case.

The majority of Ecuador has been under a state of emergency, with President Guillermo Lasso attributing the assassination of Villavicencio to organized crime.

As part of the investigation, six Colombians were arrested, and one was subsequently killed by the candidate’s security personnel shortly after the attack.

