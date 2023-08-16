Evacuations required soon as wildfire threatens Athol, Idaho

The residents of Athol, Idaho within the city’s limits are being urged to evacuate immediately due to an active wildfire in the vicinity.

Firefighters from the Timberlake Fire Protection District are currently battling a fire situated on Sarah Loop, positioned northwest of Silverwood and south of Highway 54.

Emergency services have issued Level 3 Evacuations, which entail a critical “LEAVE NOW” instruction, for those residing on Sarah Loop and the nearby areas, along with all individuals within Athol’s city boundaries.

Moreover, Level 2 evacuations, indicating “BE PREPARED TO LEAVE AT A MOMENT’S NOTICE,” have been put into effect for areas to the south of Athol, spanning between Old Highway 95 and Highway 95, extending northwards from Silverwood.

Kootenai County Emergency Management (KCEM) has officially decreed Level 3 (GO NOW) evacuations for the wildfire affecting Athol, Idaho, specifically encompassing those within the city limits.

Although specific details about the fire’s acreage and potential impact on structures remain undisclosed, active measures are being taken to contain the blaze.

Current traffic reports from 511 Idaho show that State Highway 54 is closed in both directions between North Revelation Court and U.S. 95 northbound due to the ongoing emergency.

The Timberlake Fire Department has swiftly responded to manage the crisis. With Athol’s population at 724 and covering an area of 570 acres, the town is grappling with the repercussions of the wildfire.

Evacuation shelters have been established by KCEM, with Real Life Ministries at 30447 N. Roughstock Road and Timberlake High School at 5973 ID-5 in Spirit Lake designated as safe havens.

The shelter at Timberlake High School will be open from 6:00pm, according to KCEM’s communication.

The North Idaho State Fair at the Kootebai County Fairgrounds has extended a compassionate gesture through Facebook, offering to house animals from Athol, including those associated with 4-H, FFA, Independent, and open classes.

Silverwood Theme Park has communicated via Facebook that it is closely coordinating with local fire authorities and continuing park operations, emphasizing that there are no evacuations in effect for Silverwood at present.

For inquiries related to the fire, KCEM has established a citizen inquiry hotline at (208) 446-2292. A KREM 2 news team is en route to the location for comprehensive coverage.

While the fire’s current size is limited, it poses a tangible threat to structures. The fire district has officially requested additional resources, including aerial support, to effectively curb its spread.

Kootenai County Emergency Management underscores the availability of evacuation shelters, reinforcing their dedication to ensuring the safety and well-being of the affected communities.

