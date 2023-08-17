Fani Willis suggests March trial for Donald Trump on claims of election meddling

Fani Willis, the Fulton County district attorney, put forward a trial date for the ex-US President, Donald Trump on March 4, 2024.

The charges against him involve allegations of interfering with elections and falsifying state business records.

Scheduled for March 2024, the trial coincides with the bustling 2024 Republican presidential campaigns.

Notably, it falls just a day before “Super Tuesday,” a crucial point in the nomination process, where numerous states will cast their votes for the next Republican nominee, spanning from California to Texas, Massachusetts to Maine.

At present, Trump holds a prominent position as the frontrunner for the Republican nomination. Curiously, his legal team has remained silent regarding the proposed trial date.

The grand jury in Fulton County recently indicted Trump and 18 other individuals. The charges stem from accusations of seeking retribution for his defeat against President Joe Biden in the 2020 Georgia presidential election.

Remarkably, this marks the second charge this month related to Trump’s alleged interference in the 2020 election, adding to the four criminal cases he currently faces.

The chosen trial dates by Willis take into account Trump’s ongoing legal battles in other jurisdictions. This avoids conflicting with pre-existing court schedules.

As per Willis’ directive, all accused parties must appear at the Fulton County Jail by noon on August 25. She has also called for the defendants’ initial procedural hearing to be set during the week of September 5.

Throughout the four pending criminal charges against him, Trump has consistently proclaimed his innocence. His legal team has specifically advocated for a trial date post the November 2024 presidential election.

In addition to the Georgia trial, Trump faces a trial in New York in March, centered around allegations of falsifying company records tied to an alleged hush money payment.

His legal docket also includes a federal case scheduled for trial in May, focusing on accusations of illegally retaining classified materials and obstructing governmental efforts. This particular case was initiated by special counsel Jack Smith.

Regarding the federal lawsuit concerning Trump’s alleged election manipulation, Smith’s team aims for a trial date on January 2. Trump’s legal team has until this Thursday to propose an alternative trial date in this matter.

Public sentiment on Trump’s legal predicaments is divided, as indicated by polls. Prior to the Georgia charges, an Associated Press-NORC Centre for Public Affairs Research poll revealed that 53% of Americans endorsed the federal indictment against Trump for his purported attempts to overturn the 2020 election results.

