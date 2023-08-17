Fierce clashes in Libya kill 55 after commander’s arrest

Advertisement Fierce clashes erupted in Tripoli between two militia groups supporting Libya’s UN-backed government, resulting in at least 55 deaths and 146 injuries. The violence began when the Special Deterrence Force arrested a prominent commander from the 444 Brigade. The clashes primarily involved the 444 Brigade and the Special Deterrence Force and occurred in various parts of the capital on Monday night. The casualties, which included civilians and security personnel, were confirmed by Libya’s Emergency Medicine and Support Centre. Advertisement The center also reported that 234 families had to be evacuated from frontline areas, with 60 ambulances deployed and three field hospitals established to manage the casualties. Advertisement

The Interior Ministry announced on Tuesday that the clashes stopped when the warring factions agreed to a ceasefire "with the efforts of the Prime Minister and the elders of Tripoli".

Prime Minister Abdul-Hamed Dbeibah expressed his rejection of renewed conflict in the country during a meeting with numerous Tripoli elders on Wednesday.

“The Prime Minister said that the return of fighting is unacceptable and that the country does not tolerate any irresponsible behaviour, stressing the importance of cooperation with all security agencies to enforce security,” said a statement issued by the government’s information office.

Dbeibah and the elders agreed that joint efforts were needed to ensure that fighting won’t return.

The fierce fighting had also forced the capital city’s main airport to close.

Advertisement

It reopened later on Wednesday.

Libya remains in political chaos after long-serving ruler Col Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown and killed in 2011.The country is effectively now split between an interim, internationally recognised government in Tripoli and another one in the east.

A 2020 ceasefire has brought a measure of peace, but entrenched factionalism on all sides constantly threatens to upset it.

