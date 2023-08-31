Find out how to live comfortably and reasonably in US

For those in search of the quaint allure of small towns as a respite from the hustle and bustle of major cities like New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago, a fresh compilation sheds light on the most budget-friendly and livable choices.

All Star Homes, a company specializing in roofing, siding, and gutters, recently unveiled its rankings of the finest small towns across the United States.

These charming locales, each with populations below 100,000, underwent evaluation based on four crucial criteria: community, safety, affordability, and education.

To formulate these rankings, these towns were assessed on a 100-point scale, drawing information from reputable sources including Zillow Home Values, the National Center for Education Statistics, FBI Crime Data Explorer, US Census Bureau, the United States Department of Agriculture, and the National Park Service.

In a remarkable testament to their appeal for those seeking a tranquil way of life, five small towns in New York claimed the first five positions in the top 10 list.

Emerging as the definitive champion of the title ‘Number 1 Small Town in the US’ is Elmira, nestled in the southern expanse of New York, just a stone’s throw away from the border of Pennsylvania.

Elmira secured an impressive overall score of 75 out of 100, boasting a community rating of 43, an exemplary safety score of 80.9, and a student-to-teacher ratio of 16.49.

Recent statistics from Rocket Homes reveal that the median listing price for homes in Elmira escalated by a substantial 20.6% in July 2023 in comparison to the preceding year, with a median price per square foot standing at $81.

The town also carries historical significance as the final resting place of the famed author Mark Twain. Twain’s study, where he penned several of his renowned works such as “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” and “A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur’s Court,” is meticulously preserved.

Corning, yet another New York gem, clinched the second position. Notably, Corning houses the headquarters of Corning Incorporated, a Fortune 500 company specializing in glass and ceramics, catering to clients including Apple.

Highlighting Corning’s cultural landscape is the Corning Museum of Glass, boasting one of the planet’s most expansive collections of glass artifacts.

According to Zillow data, the average home value in Corning stands at $151,198, registering a 0.9% increase over the past year.

Securing the third place is Utica, another charming town in New York, with a commendable overall score of 71. Following in the footsteps of its New York counterparts, Utica presents a plethora of farmer’s markets within a 30-mile radius, an impressive 66% diversity rating, and reasonably priced homes.

Zillow indicates that the average home value in Utica climbed to $172,350, showcasing a 4.5% increase over the preceding year.

Here is the lineup of the top 10 small cities/towns in the US:

Elmira, N.Y. Advertisement Corning, N.Y. Utica, N.Y. Binghamton, N.Y. Hattiesburg, Miss. Bowling Green, KY and Hannibal, M.O. (tie) Charlottesville, Va., Greenwood, Miss., Watertown, N.Y. (tie) Advertisement Meridian, Miss. and Saint Joseph, M.O. (tie) Steubenville, Ohio Quincy, Ill.

