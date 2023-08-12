Floods in Bangladesh cause devastation and claim 48 lives

In the aftermath of persistent monsoon rains followed by flooding, the death toll in the southeastern region of Bangladesh has escalated to 48 individuals, while several people are still reported missing.

Authorities confirmed on Friday that floodwaters have at last started to recede, bringing a glimmer of hope to the devastated area.

Starting from Monday, over 1.2 million individuals across four southeastern districts—Cox’s Bazar, Chattogram, Bandarban, and Rangamati—have been severely impacted by the floods.

This catastrophe has left thousands stranded and resulted in the destruction of numerous homes. Tragically, among the victims were two Rohingya refugees.

In a united endeavor to provide assistance and aid, ten military units have collaborated with the civil administration to carry out rescue and relief operations.

Over the past four days, relentless efforts have been made to access affected communities and distribute vital supplies.

Chattogram district’s senior official, Rakib Hasan, mentioned that though the floodwaters are gradually receding, certain areas remain isolated due to the inundation.

He underscored the ongoing necessity for clean water and sustenance for those affected, stating, “With the help of army personnel and locals, we are continuing the relief operation as people still need clean water and food.”

In Bandarban district, located amidst hills, there were 10 fatalities and approximately 15,000 residents grappling with the aftermath of the floods. The torrential downpour managed to obliterate 3,700 homes, leaving families without shelter.

Kaptai Lake, the largest man-made lake in the country situated in Rangamati district, played a significant role in the flooding, leading to a surge in water levels.

Even now, floodwaters persist in low-lying regions, worsening the crisis. This dire situation has resulted in the devastation of residences, crops, livestock, and fish farms, leaving the local population in dire need.

With meteorologists forecasting monsoon rains until August 15, the task remains formidable for the teams engaged in relief and rescue efforts.

