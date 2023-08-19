Frank talks by Iranian foreign minister & Saudi Arabian crown prince MBS

Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) engaged in significant bilateral talks with Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian on Friday, marking a notable development since their reconciliation in March, according to Reuters.

The meeting, which took place unexpectedly in Jeddah, occurred one day after Amirabdollahian’s arrival in Saudi Arabia.

Prior to this, Amirabdollahian had already held discussions with his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, and expressed his optimism about the trajectory of relations between the two nations.

In a post on social media, Amirabdollahian characterized the discussions as candid, fruitful, and productive. He highlighted their agreement on matters related to regional security and development.

Footage from Iranian state media depicted MBS and Amirabdollahian engaged in conversation with smiles, while Prince Faisal and the Iranian delegation observed. The talks encompassed both international and regional developments.

For years, the rivalry between Iran’s revolutionary leaders and Saudi Arabia’s ruling family had dominated the Middle East, with both vying for influence in various countries such as Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, and Bahrain amidst sectarian conflicts.

However, a reconciliation brokered by China in March led to the restoration of full diplomatic ties. Saudi Arabia had severed these ties in 2016 following an attack on its embassy in Tehran by protesters angered by the execution of a prominent Shi’ite cleric.

Prince Faisal’s visit to Tehran in June paved the way for further diplomatic exchanges, including the possibility of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi visiting Saudi Arabia in due course.

With many of the regional arenas for their competition stabilizing, both Iran and Saudi Arabia now have reasons to reconsider their approaches.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei sought to end the political and economic isolation exacerbated by the United States, viewing new relations with Saudi Arabia as a means to that end, as Iranian officials have revealed.

On the other hand, Saudi Arabia’s confidence in the US commitment to shared regional security concerns dwindled, prompting efforts to strengthen ties with China, a country maintaining amicable relations with Iran.

Notably, Saudi Arabia succeeded in securing China’s participation in a diplomatic meeting on Ukraine this month, which China had previously abstained from.

Additionally, Prince Faisal and US Secretary General Antony Blinken discussed the need for heightened coordination to enhance security and stability in the Middle East region during a phone call, as reported by Saudi state media on Friday.

