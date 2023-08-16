Gaza on Track to Hold First Municipal Elections in 15 Years

TCEC is ready to hold municipal elections in Gaza.

Hamas is committed to ensuring free, fair and transparent elections.

The Palestinian Central Elections Commission (CEC) has announced its preparedness to conduct municipal elections within the Gaza Strip. The commission has stated that it is closely monitoring the progress concerning the organization of these municipal elections in Gaza.

“The Commission is ready to hold these elections if the Palestinian cabinet issues a decision specifying a date for holding it,” the statement said, adding that “the cabinet has a legal mandate to call for holding it in accordance with the elections law”.

The CEC declaration followed a workshop in Gaza where representatives from Palestinian factions and civil institutions gathered after Hamas officials' announcement. In this workshop, Hamas leader Zakaria Abu Muammar expressed optimism about achieving a broad consensus and popular backing for conducting municipal elections in Gaza, with the CEC overseeing the process.

Hamas is committed to ensuring free, fair and transparent elections, said Suhail al-Hindi, a member of the Hamas political bureau, adding that the movement “will respect the results of the elections and will support whoever wins and extend a helping hand to him”.

Advertisement

"The municipal elections are an urgent necessity for change in institutions and services in light of the difficult circumstances in the sector," said Munzer al-Hayek, Fatah spokesman in Gaza.

Housing a population of approximately 2 million individuals, the Gaza Strip has been subjected to an Israeli blockade since 2007 and is presently governed by Hamas.

Advertisement

