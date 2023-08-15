Georgia jury issues 4th charge against Donald Trump in election case

Former US President and Republican candidate for the 2024 election, Donald Trump, faced his fourth indictment on Tuesday, as a Georgia grand jury took action in the 2020 election subversion case.

The inquiry, led by a 26-member jury, was initiated following the leak of a phone conversation on January 2, 2021, between Donald Trump and Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

In that conversation, the former president had urged the official to “locate 11,870 votes.”

Prosecutors in Georgia began laying out their case before the jury, which would subsequently determine whether Trump should be indicted.

The jury listed allies of the thrice-indicted individual as potential witnesses in the incident, including Rudy Giuliani, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, and South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham.

As detailed in the indictment, Trump, along with 18 co-conspirators, allegedly engaged in an “illegal conspiracy and attempted participation in a criminal enterprise” subsequent to his defeat in Georgia.

The charges encompass a range of actions, such as issuing false statements and seeking the involvement of state legislatures and prominent state officials, fabricating and spreading counterfeit electoral college documents, intimidating poll workers, soliciting officials within the Justice Department, approaching Mike Pence during his vice presidency, tampering unlawfully with election equipment, and engaging in obstructive behaviors.

The indictment explicitly states: “Trump and the other individuals indicted in this legal action declined to acknowledge Trump’s defeat, actively joining a conspiracy with intent to unlawfully alter the election outcome in Trump’s favor. This conspiracy included a shared plan and purpose to commit two or more instances of racketeering activity in Fulton County, Georgia, other parts of the State of Georgia, and other states.”

In addition to the named defendants, the indictment also identifies 30 other individuals as unindicted co-conspirators.

The prosecution’s allegations assert that the group “participated in various interconnected criminal actions, including but not limited to making false statements and documents, assuming the identity of a public official, forgery, submitting false records, influencing witnesses, computer-related theft, unauthorized computer access, invasion of computer privacy, conspiracy to deceive the state, theft-related activities, and perjury.”

