Google expands Ads Transparency Center to meet new EU law

Google will broaden the access to data for external researchers.

Google will broaden the access to data for external researchers. On Thursday, Google announced its plan to enhance the level of information it discloses regarding advertisements aimed at users within the European Union (EU). This move aligns with the upcoming enforcement of the Digital Services Act (DSA) starting August 25. Additionally, Google will broaden the access to data for external researchers who are investigating potential risks associated with widespread content issues in the EU region.

“We are also making changes to provide new kinds of visibility into our content moderation decisions and give users different ways to contact us. And we are updating our reporting and appeals processes to provide specified types of information and context about our decisions,” said the tech giant.

The Digital Services Act (DSA), which is among the most extensive regulations for the internet in the European Union, will soon be fully enforced on tech firms operating within the EU. Tech companies with over 45 million users in the region are required to comply with the DSA by the specified deadline.

“We looks forward to continued engagement with the European Commission and other stakeholders, including technical and policy experts,” said Laurie Richardson, Vice President, Trust and Safety, Google.

The scope of the DSA encompasses various online services, ranging from marketplaces and app stores to platforms for sharing online videos and search engines.

“We will be expanding the Ads Transparency Center, a global searchable repository of advertisers across all our platforms, to meet specific DSA provisions and providing additional information on targeting for ads served in the European Union,” said Google.

Expanding on our previous initiatives aimed at enhancing public comprehension of our services, “we will enhance data accessibility for researchers interested in gaining deeper insights into the operational aspects of Google Search, YouTube, Google Maps, Google Play, and Shopping. This includes conducting research focused on understanding systemic content-related risks within the EU,” stated the company.

Earlier this week, Instagram, which is owned by Meta, introduced additional measures to increase transparency and provide more choices to users in Europe.

As per Nick Clegg, Meta’s President of Global Affairs, users will now have the ability to use features such as Reels, Stories, and Search on both Facebook and Instagram without encountering content that has been ranked using Meta’s recommendation algorithms.

