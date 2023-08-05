Greta Thunberg stops event talk due to sponsor’s use of fossil fuels

Climate activist Greta Thunberg has withdrawn from the upcoming Edinburgh International Book Festival due to concerns about “greenwashing” by the event organizers.

Thunberg expressed her disappointment with the festival’s decision to accept sponsorship from Baillie Gifford, an investment management company with alleged ties to fossil fuels.

Baillie Gifford defended its position, stating that only 2% of client funds were invested in fossil fuel-related businesses, well below the market average of 11%.

The company emphasized its support for open debate and discussion, highlighting its nearly two-decade-long sponsorship of the festival.

Festival director Nick Barley emphasized the importance of such sponsorships for the event’s survival and praised Baillie Gifford’s contributions to addressing the climate crisis.

Thunberg’s cancellation of her appearance, where she was scheduled to discuss her book “The Climate Book,” disappointed both organizers and attendees, as tickets for her talk had already sold out.

Thunberg explained her position, stating, “Greenwashing efforts by the fossil fuel industry, including sponsorship of cultural events, allow them to maintain the social license to continue operating. I cannot and do not want to be associated with events that accept this kind of sponsorship.”

The festival has issued apologies to ticket holders and assured them of refunds. Thunberg’s decision to withdraw from the festival highlights the increasing tension between climate activists and corporate sponsorships, sparking discussions about the ethical considerations surrounding such partnerships.

The controversy underscores the broader debate surrounding the role of corporations in addressing climate change and whether financial contributions from companies with even minor fossil fuel ties should be accepted within the context of climate-focused events.

