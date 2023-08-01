Hindu-Muslim dispute in India’s Haryana state led to 5 deaths

Hindu-Muslim dispute: Clashes between Hindus and Muslims erupted in the state of Haryana, near New Delhi, resulting in the deaths of five people, including a naib imam of a mosque in Gurgaon.

The violence was triggered when a Hindu religious procession passed through the Muslim-dominated Nuh region, which is situated approximately 50 kilometers away from the country’s capital, as stated by relevant police officials quoted by Reuters.

Krishan Kumar, spokesperson of Nuh police, mentioned that the procession was originally intended to move from one temple to another, but clashes erupted between two groups along the way.

Among the casualties were two members of the home guard, a voluntary force that assists the police in controlling civil disturbances. Additionally, ten police personnel were injured in the riots.

As the violence spread to neighboring Gurugram, a mosque was torched around midnight, resulting in the death of one person and injuring another.

Advertisement

In response to the escalating situation, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij declared a curfew in the district on Tuesday, with the closure of schools and colleges.

Although fresh violence has not been reported, the region remains tense, and security has been increased in Nuh and other areas.

Gurgaon Police stated on Tuesday morning that they have identified the attackers responsible for torching the mosque, and several of them have been apprehended.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar condemned the incident, and in a post on the messaging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), he assured that the guilty parties will not be spared, and the strictest actions will be taken against them.

As a consequence of the unrest, curfew orders have been implemented, and internet access has been shut off in the affected areas.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read US-Taliban talks stress economics, human rights & anti-drug trafficking US-Taliban talks: The US State Department stated that US officials engaged in...