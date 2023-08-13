Hunter Biden Investigation Affects President’s Campaign

Probe could impact President Biden’s reelection campaign.

Democrats concerned about distraction from campaign priorities.

Hunter Biden faces tax and firearm-related charges.

The appointment of a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden on Friday helped ensure that the president’s son’s criminal investigation will cast a lengthy shadow over his father’s reelection campaign.

According to senior Democrats, Delaware US Attorney David Weiss’ new role as special counsel, announced on Friday, may force President Joe Biden to deal with unpleasant headlines and distract him and his campaign when he would rather talk about the economy or signature legislation as he campaigns for the 2024 presidential election.

“This will have a significant impact on the re-election.” They run the risk of being repeatedly thrown off message. The press will continue to question anyone who appears before a grand jury or is subpoenaed. “Biden wants to talk about the economy, guns, and national security, and he’ll be less able to do so,” a senior Democrat said. Democrats are also concerned that special counsel probes may broaden in scope.

“Special counsels are always surprised by what they find. “(The Clinton investigation) began with an investigation into a real estate deal he and Hillary did when he was governor and ended with Monica Lewinsky,” the senior Democrat claimed. Requests for comment were not returned by the Biden campaign.

Hunter Biden pled not guilty in July to accusations of failing to pay more than $100,000 in taxes on more than $1.5 million in income earned in 2017 and 2018. He did not enter a plea in a related case in which he is accused with unlawfully possessing a firearm while under the influence of illegal narcotics, a felony.

Top Democrats hoped that a plea deal between Hunter Biden and Weiss would have allowed the president to move on from his son’s legal problems and relegate the subject to Republican-led legislative probes.

However, a federal judge declined to accept a suggested plea agreement, and Weiss stated in a court statement on Friday that negotiations between the two parties had since broken down.

A probable trial creates the prospect of an unprecedented spectacle in US history: a sitting president’s son facing criminal charges while his father runs for re-election, most likely against Republican Donald Trump, who is facing at least three upcoming criminal prosecutions of his own.

Republicans have accused the elder Biden of benefitting off his son’s business operations in Ukraine and China, though no evidence of wrongdoing has been presented. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy warned in July that the house might initiate an impeachment investigation in the autumn.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted in June indicated that half of Americans thought Hunter Biden received favourable treatment from prosecutors who attempted to arrange a plea agreement. The poll indicated that most Americans believed the Hunter Biden plea agreement had no effect on their probability of voting for Biden next year.

