Hurricane Hilary: Super floods loom over California & Mexico

Category 4 Hurricane Hilary is racing towards Mexico’s Baja California peninsula, prompting warnings of potentially deadly and catastrophic flooding in California.

The US government issued a tropical storm warning on Friday, indicating the severity of the situation.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has cautioned that there is a high likelihood of life-threatening flooding across both Baja California and Southern California over the upcoming weekend and early next week. This dire prediction has led to a series of precautionary measures.

The northernmost part of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula has suspended non-essential public activities, including school classes until Monday.

Tijuana, the second-largest city in Mexico, is urging residents in high-risk areas to seek refuge in temporary shelters. The southern state of the peninsula has postponed local events and closed ports through late Friday.

Advertisement

Officials are advocating preparedness without causing panic. The state’s governor emphasized the importance of stocking up on essential supplies, such as water and necessities, at home.

The NHC’s Deputy Director, Jamie Rhome, has highlighted the flood risks spanning from San Diego to Las Vegas, with particularly heightened concerns around Palm Springs.

Even though cold waters usually weaken incoming storms along California’s coast, this system is expected to maintain its strength due to its rapid movement.

Hurricane Hilary, moving at nearly 12 miles per hour (19 kph) in a west-northwest direction, boasts maximum sustained winds of almost 130 mph (215 kph) after being upgraded to a Category 4 hurricane overnight.

According to Rhome, California and southern Nevada face the threat of severe flooding due to the anticipation of up to 10 inches (25.4 cm) of rainfall.

Additionally, the NHC has cautioned about the possibility of coastal flooding and destructive waves along Mexico’s Baja California peninsula due to storm surges.

Advertisement

Notably, this marks the first instance in its records that a high-risk warning has been issued for the southeastern desert regions of California, as per the National Weather Service (NWS).

Following an unprecedented summer heat wave, heavy rains are predicted to affect California, Nevada, and neighboring Arizona. Phoenix, Arizona experienced temperatures surpassing 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43°C) throughout July, leading to an extended “heat dome” phenomenon.

Similarly, California’s Death Valley desert recorded temperatures as high as 128 Fahrenheit (53°C) in mid-July, among the highest in the last 90 years. These extreme weather conditions prompted heat alerts for tens of millions of Americans.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Also Read California on high alert for tropical storm Hurricane Hilary after 84 years As Hurricane Hilary undergoes rapid intensification in the Pacific Ocean, California is...