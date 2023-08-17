Hurricane Hilary to Hit Northwest Mexico with Heavy Rains

Advertisement Hurricane Hilary has developed into a hurricane.

The hurricane could become a major hurricane by tonight or early Friday.

Hilary is expected to bring about 3-6 inches of rainfall. The US National Hurricane Center has reported that Tropical Storm Hilary has developed into a hurricane while moving across the Pacific. The center has cautioned that the hurricane is expected to intensify further in the upcoming days, leading to increased strength. This will result in substantial rainfall and coastal flooding in certain areas of northwest Mexico.

“Rapid strengthening is forecast, and Hilary could become a major hurricane by tonight or early Friday,” the Miami-based centre said in its latest advisory.

Situated approximately 320 miles (515 km) in the south-southwest direction from the port city of Manzanillo, Hurricane Hilary possessed maximum sustained winds of nearly 75 mph (120 kph).

As of Thursday morning, the hurricane was moving towards the west-northwest at a speed of 13 mph (21 kph). The weather center predicted that its center would approach the Baja California peninsula over the upcoming weekend.

Forecasts indicate that Hurricane Hilary will bring about 3-6 inches (7.6-15 cm) of rainfall to various parts of the Baja California peninsula by Monday morning. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) cautioned that this could lead to instances of flash flooding in certain regions.

The extensive precipitation is also anticipated to impact the southwestern United States starting from Friday and lasting through the beginning of the next week. The heaviest rainfall is expected on Sunday and Monday.

