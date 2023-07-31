I Will Spare No Effort To Further Develop The Existing Relations Between Türkiye and Azerbaijan: Hakan Fidan

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov, paid an official visit to Türkiye, where he met with Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hakan Fidan. The meeting commenced with a one-on-one session, followed by an expanded meeting involving both sides’ delegations.

During the extensive discussion, the ministers addressed various significant matters related to bilateral, regional, and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye. They also deliberated on the current regional situation.

Minister Bayramov highlighted the positive momentum in various aspects of the relationship between Azerbaijan and its brotherly neighbor, Türkiye. He emphasized the strong foundations of friendship, brotherhood, mutual support, and solidarity, which play a crucial role in maintaining stability in the region. Additionally, he underscored the importance of the leaders’ regular contacts, reflecting the close ties embodied by the motto “one nation, two states,” as established by Heydar Aliyev, the great leader of Azerbaijan.

Minister Bayramov also spoke about the post-conflict scenario in the region, highlighting the extensive reconstruction and development efforts in the territories liberated from occupation. He discussed the steps taken to establish a peace treaty with Armenia, the delimitation of borders, and the opening of regional partnerships. Furthermore, he expressed Azerbaijan’s determination to promote the peace agenda despite Armenia’s provocative actions.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan reaffirmed his commitment to further strengthen the existing relationship between the two countries, emphasizing their shared history, culture, and values. The continuous support they have provided each other during challenging times demonstrates the authenticity of their brotherly bond, backed not only by words but also by actions.

The ministers also focused on the importance of continuing joint activities within trilateral and quadrilateral formats with international organizations like the Organization of Turkic States, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and Central Asian countries, as well as other multilateral initiatives.

Following the meeting, the ministers held a press conference, addressing the media and responding to journalists’ inquiries.

Moreover, as part of his visit to Türkiye, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov was received by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The meeting further emphasized the significance of the two countries’ relationship and their commitment to cooperation and solidarity.

