ICRC Faces Funding Challenges for Afghan Hospitals

ICRC cites lack of mandate and resources for long-term public healthcare support.

Despite financial challenges, ICRC to continue other health programs in Afghanistan.

Amidst dwindling funding, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is anticipated to conclude its financial support for 25 Afghan hospitals by the end of August. Funding constraints have led to this decision, contributing to mounting worries over diminishing aid to Afghanistan. Diogo Alcantara, the ICRC’s Afghanistan spokesperson, disclosed that while efforts to explore alternative sustainable support mechanisms persist, the Hospital Programme’s withdrawal is tentatively planned for the end of August.

Diogo Alcantara further highlighted that the ICRC lacks both the mandate and resources to uphold an entirely operational public healthcare sector over the long term. In April, the ICRC’s governing board endorsed a reduction of 430 million Swiss francs ($475.30 million) in costs for 2023 and early 2024, along with scaling back operations in certain locations due to projected decreases in humanitarian aid budgets.

In collaboration with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) authorities, the ICRC’s financial challenges have hastened the return of health service responsibilities to the Ministry of Public Health, Alcantara noted. The conclusion of the Hospital Programme comes at a time of heightened concerns about Afghanistan’s dwindling humanitarian aid, following the Taliban’s assumption of power two years ago, leading to the suspension of various forms of international assistance.

While the exact funding requirements for hospital operations remain unclear, these funds cover salaries and operational costs for numerous major hospitals serving a substantial portion of Afghanistan’s population. It remains uncertain whether the Taliban administration could manage this fiscal burden through its budget.

Despite the financial constraints, the ICRC will persist with other health programs in Afghanistan, notably providing rehabilitation support for individuals with disabilities. The Taliban-led Afghan health ministry did not respond to requests for comment. The situation unfolded following the departure of foreign forces in August 2021, leaving the ICRC to step in and support the healthcare system.

Initially encompassing 33 hospitals, the ICRC hospital program has already phased out eight and has been instrumental in financing over 10,000 health workers’ salaries and certain medical supplies. The ICRC’s proactive intervention aimed to prevent the healthcare system from collapsing during Afghanistan’s financial crisis and the departure of many development agencies and organizations from the country.