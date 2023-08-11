India, Malaysia to battle for Asian Hockey Champions Trophy title

India is gearing up to face Malaysia in the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy final on Saturday, August 12th, in Chennai, India.

In the semi-finals, the host team convincingly defeated Japan 5-0 with an impressive performance, maintaining their winning streak.

The scoring began in the 19th minute when Akashdeep Singh capitalized on a rebound from Hardik Singh’s shot to smoothly slot the ball into the net. Shortly after, India’s captain Harmanpreet Singh, known for his penalty corner skills, added another goal in the 23rd minute.

Just before half-time, Mandeep Singh scored India’s third goal after an excellent run by Manpreet, who dribbled past four Japanese players. Sumit scored the fourth goal through a skillful combination with Manpreet, and the fifth goal was netted by Karthi Selvam.

In the first semi-final, Malaysia dominated Korea with a 6-2 victory, securing their place in the final. Jazlan Najmi and Silverius Shello scored two goals each, while Azrai Abu Kamal and Saari Faizal contributed one goal each. For Korea, Ji Woo Cheon and Jang Jonghyun managed to find the net.

Interestingly, Pakistan, Japan, and Korea all had the same points in the group stage, but the latter two proceeded to the semi-finals due to better goal differences. This marked the first time that Pakistan did not make it to the top four since the inception of the Asian Champions Trophy.

Notably, both Pakistan and India have each won the Asian Champions Trophy three times, making them the most successful teams in the tournament. In the previous edition in 2021, Korea clinched the title by defeating Japan in a penalty shootout in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Schedule of remaining matches August 12 — Saturday Third-place game – Korea vs Japan Final – Malaysia vs India

