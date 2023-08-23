India’s Chandrayaan 3 Successfully Lands on Moon’s Dark Side

India successfully landed the Chandrayaan 3 mission’s lander.

This is India’s first soft landing on the moon’s southern pole.

The success of this mission is a major achievement for India’s space program.

India’s space agency, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has etched its name in the annals of space exploration by successfully landing the Chandrayaan 3 mission on the moon’s dark side.

This triumph solidifies India’s position as a major player in the global space race and marks a remarkable comeback from the setback faced during the Chandrayaan 2 mission in 2019.

The Chandrayaan 3 mission, launched on July 14, has been a subject of intense anticipation and scrutiny. After spending 10 days in Earth’s orbit, the spacecraft skillfully maneuvered into the moon’s orbit on August 5. In an engineering feat that impressed space enthusiasts around the world, the Vikram lander separated flawlessly from the propulsion module on August 17, setting the stage for today’s historic touchdown.

The significance of this achievement lies not only in India becoming the first country to reach the moon’s southern pole but also in it joining an elite group of nations capable of achieving a soft landing on the lunar surface. Prior to India’s success, only the United States, Russia, and China had accomplished such a feat, albeit near the moon’s equator.

The success of Chandrayaan 3 comes after a significant setback faced by ISRO during the Chandrayaan 2 mission in 2019 when communication with the Vikram lander was lost moments before its scheduled landing. This triumphant moment serves as a testament to ISRO’s resilience, learning from past experiences, and its commitment to pushing the boundaries of space exploration.

As the world celebrates this achievement, discussions are already underway about the future endeavors that India could embark upon. Plans for further lunar exploration, interplanetary missions, and collaborations with international space agencies are being speculated upon.

