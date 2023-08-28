Advertisement
Iran, Netherlands Call for Dialogue to Resolve Differences

Articles
  • Iran and the Netherlands discussed bilateral relations and cooperation.
  • Iran mentioned that there are new opportunities for collaboration.
  • Both sides emphasized the importance of dialogue and diplomacy to address any misunderstandings.
The Iranian Foreign Ministry has issued a statement emphasizing the importance of using diplomatic means and dialogue to address any misunderstandings.

During a telephone conversation between Ali Bagheri Kani, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, and Marcel de Vink, the Dutch Deputy Foreign Minister, the two discussed bilateral relations and cooperation, particularly in consular matters.

The Iranian side mentioned that there are new opportunities for collaboration between Iran and the Netherlands, provided both parties are committed to such efforts.

Despite their differences, Iran has consistently favored dialogue and ongoing discussions in its interactions with the Netherlands.

The Dutch representative also highlighted the significance of engaging in dialogues and expressed the belief that diplomacy could help rectify any misconceptions.

