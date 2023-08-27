Iran Sues Pop Singer for Advocating Veil Removal

Pop artist Mehdi Yarrahi faces legal action for pro-veiling protest song.

Song supports anti-veiling movement, spotlights Khuzestan’s struggles.

Yarrahi uses music to challenge norms, push for change.

The Iranian government has taken legal action against the well-known pop artist Mehdi Yarrahi for his recent song that advocates for the removal of veils. This development comes almost a year after the controversy sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurd, which led to widespread protests and discussions about Iran’s strict dress code.

Mehdi Yarrahi’s new song, titled “Roosarito” (meaning “Your Headscarf” in Farsi), expresses solidarity with the protest movement that gained momentum after Amini’s death. The Iranian judiciary, using their online platform Mizan Online, revealed that they had filed a legal case against Yarrahi due to the release of what they consider an unlawful song that goes against the morals and customs of Islamic society. Despite this legal action, Yarrahi remains free, and the specific charges against him have not been fully explained.

In the music video, which lasts for three minutes, Yarrahi uses the well-known slogan “Woman, life, freedom.” He encourages women to remove their headscarves, and the video features images of women dancing with their hair uncovered.

The legal action not only concerns “Roosarito” but also includes another song by Yarrahi titled “Soroode Zan” (or “Woman’s Anthem”), which gained popularity in university campuses and added fuel to the protest movement when it was released in October.

Mehdi Yarrahi, who received the Best Pop Singer award at Iran’s government-approved Fajr festival in 2018, has consistently used his platform to criticize the authorities. He often focuses on highlighting the perceived marginalization of individuals in his home province of Khuzestan, which has a significant Arab minority.

This situation recalls the aftermath of Mahsa Amini’s death, which sparked nationwide unrest and prompted discussions about women’s rights and the obligatory headscarf. As public opinion evolves and demands for personal freedoms grow stronger, creative figures like Yarrahi continue to play a significant role in challenging and reshaping established norms.

