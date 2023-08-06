Japan Marks 78 Years Since Hiroshima Bombing, Condemns Russia’s Nuclear Threats

Japan commemorated the atomic bombing of Hiroshima.

City’s mayor called for the elimination of nuclear weapons.

Russia threatened to use nuclear weapons in its conflict with Ukraine.

On Sunday, Japan commemorated the atomic bombing of Hiroshima by the US. The city’s mayor called for the elimination of nuclear weapons and criticized the G7 leaders’ idea of nuclear deterrence as “folly.”

On the same day, Russia threatened to use nuclear weapons in its conflict with Ukraine.

The biopic “Oppenheimer,” which details the development of the atomic bomb, has been successful in the US but faced criticism for omitting the use of nuclear weapons on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

In May, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida brought a G7 conference to Hiroshima, drawing attention to the city.

The G7 leaders reaffirmed their commitment to disarmament while maintaining that nuclear weapons should be used to deter aggression.

During the memorial ceremony, about 50,000 participants observed a moment of silence as the peace bell rang. Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui and Prime Minister Kishida spoke at the ceremony, emphasizing the importance of working towards a world without nuclear weapons.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed his support for nuclear disarmament, stating that world leaders should visit Hiroshima to understand the consequences of nuclear war.

The bomb dropped on Hiroshima in 1945, called “Little Boy,” killed thousands instantly and led to Japan’s surrender.

