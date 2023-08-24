Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Japan Releases Fukushima Wastewater Amid Concerns

Japan Releases Fukushima Wastewater Amid Concerns

Articles
Advertisement
Japan Releases Fukushima Wastewater Amid Concerns

Japan Releases Fukushima Wastewater Amid Concerns

Advertisement
Advertisement
    Advertisement
  • Discharge is considered safe by Japan but criticized by China.
  • Move is a significant step in decommissioning the hazardous site.
  • China deems Japan’s plan “selfish and irresponsible,” vows to monitor impact.

Japan initiated the release of wastewater from the compromised Fukushima nuclear plant, a move it asserts is secure but has sparked strong opposition from China. This discharge, encompassing approximately 540 Olympic swimming pools’ worth of water, will unfold over multiple decades and constitutes a significant phase in decommissioning the site, which remains perilous even 12 years after one of the world’s most severe nuclear accidents.

Live footage provided by the plant’s operator, TEPCO, revealed engineers managing computer screens and an official confirming, following a countdown, the opening of the “valves near the seawater transport pumps.” The United Nations’ atomic watchdog, which has endorsed the plan, dispatched monitors to observe the procedure. TEPCO personnel were also scheduled to gather water samples later on the same day.

Advertisement

In anticipation of the operation, a group of around 10 individuals staged a protest near the site. Simultaneously, about 100 others congregated outside TEPCO’s headquarters in Tokyo, according to AFP reporters on the scene. Kenichi Sato, 68, expressed his strong reservations, likening the action to “dumping an atomic bomb in the ocean.” He pointed out the irony of Japan, the first country ever subjected to an atomic bomb attack, making this decision.

China’s environment ministry issued a strong criticism of Japan’s plan, labeling it as “extremely selfish and irresponsible.” The ministry further indicated its intention to “track and study” the repercussions of the wastewater release on its own waters. This exchange underscores the mounting tensions and concerns between the two nations regarding the potential environmental impact of the Fukushima plant’s wastewater release.

Also Read

Commerce Minister to Head Kingdom’s Delegation to G20 Trade & Investment Ministerial Meeting
Commerce Minister to Head Kingdom’s Delegation to G20 Trade & Investment Ministerial Meeting

The Minister of Commerce and Chairman of the Board of Directors the...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the International News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story