Jeddah Meeting Aims for Peace in Ukraine

Ukraine’s aim is to unite the world in its cause.

Russia insists on considering “new territorial realities” in negotiations.

US National Security Adviser leads the Washington delegation.

Yermak, leading Kyiv’s delegation to Jeddah, emphasizes the importance of sharing principles despite existing disagreements and diverse viewpoints. The main objective is to rally global support around Ukraine. Last year, Russia invaded Ukraine, attempting to capture the capital and gaining control of eastern territories, which Ukrainian troops are now striving to recapture.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office reveals that the Jeddah meeting will center on his 10-point peace formula, seeking the full withdrawal of Russian troops and the restoration of Ukraine’s borders, including Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014. However, Russia has previously made it clear that negotiations must consider the “new territorial realities” that emerged from the conflict.

Following informal talks in Copenhagen without an official statement in June, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan leads Washington’s delegation to the meeting in Jeddah. While no major breakthrough or joint statements are expected, the Ukraine-organized meetings aim to engage various countries in discussions about the path towards peace. Notably, members of the BRICS bloc, which take a more neutral stance compared to Western powers, will be part of the deliberations.

China, asserting its neutrality in the conflict, faces criticism from Western countries for not condemning Russia. Despite this, China announces its participation in the meeting, sending its special representative for Eurasian affairs, Li Hui, to attend.

The Jeddah meeting highlights Saudi Arabia’s willingness to utilize its influence and good offices in contributing to a permanent peace solution. As the world’s largest crude exporter, Riyadh has close ties with both Russia and Ukraine, positioning itself as a potential mediator in the ongoing war.

With the meeting expected to foster diplomatic discussions rather than immediate breakthroughs, global attention remains focused on the possibility of finding a peaceful resolution to the conflict that has affected Ukraine and drawn the interest of major international players.

