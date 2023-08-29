Joe the Plumber of Barack Obama question passes away at 49

Samuel Joseph Wurzelbacher, widely known as ‘Joe the Plumber’ due to his memorable interaction with then-presidential candidate Barack Obama during the 2008 campaign, has passed away at the age of 49.

On Monday, his son confirmed his demise, revealing that Wurzelbacher had been engaged in a battle with pancreatic cancer.

The exchange between Wurzelbacher and Obama propelled him into the political spotlight, as he voiced concerns about economic policies. His journey from being a plumber in suburban Toledo, Ohio, to becoming a media figure was marked by this event.

Wurzelbacher’s question to Obama about wealth distribution and the subsequent response resonated across various cable news platforms, transforming him into a significant figure in the campaign.

During the campaign, US Senator John McCain, Obama’s opponent at the time, capitalized on the incident by frequently mentioning ‘Joe the Plumber’ in debates. This led Wurzelbacher to campaign alongside McCain and Sarah Palin. However, he expressed his critiques of McCain in his own book and indicated a preference for a different GOP nominee.

Embracing his sudden fame, Wurzelbacher became a sought-after voice in anti-establishment conservative circles. He delivered speeches at tea party rallies and conservative events across the nation. Additionally, he penned a book and dedicated himself to a veterans’ organization, focusing on outdoor programs for wounded soldiers.

Although he ventured into politics by running for a US House seat in Ohio in 2012, his bid was unsuccessful due to the district’s Democratic leanings. This led him back to his plumbing career.

Wurzelbacher is survived by his wife, Katie, and four children.

