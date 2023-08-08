Judge confirms E. Jean Carroll’s rape charge against Donald Trump. Trump’s countersuit aimed to challenge Carroll’s assertion of rape.

Former President Donald Trump’s defamation lawsuit has been dismissed by a federal judge in New York.

The dismissal follows Trump’s allegation that he was defamed by E. Jean Carroll, a former magazine columnist who had accused him of sexual abuse and rape.

District Judge Lewis Kaplan’s recent ruling reaffirms E. Jean Carroll’s claim that Donald Trump had indeed raped her, deeming the accusation “largely accurate.” This verdict contradicts Trump’s attempts to overturn Carroll’s legal victory in a sexual abuse case against him.

In a civil trial held in May, Carroll was granted a $5 million judgment after the court found Trump accountable for sexually assaulting her during an incident in the 1990s.

Trump’s countersuit aimed to challenge Carroll’s assertion of rape. Nonetheless, the judge’s decision underscores the gravity of Carroll’s allegations, essentially solidifying the notion that Trump’s actions amounted to a “criminal sexual offense.”

Beyond dismissing Donald Trump’s defamation assertion, the ruling bolsters Carroll’s stance as she continues to pursue her own defamation lawsuit against him.

Robbie Kaplan, E. Jean Carroll’s attorney, expressed contentment with the verdict, stating their anticipation for the upcoming defamation trial set for January. This legal proceeding centers on Trump’s public denials of the sexual assault accusations.

